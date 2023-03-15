KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Garcetti Confirmed As India Ambassador After 20-Month Fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as the next ambassador to India, more than a year and a half after he was initially selected for the post.

Garcetti secured the 52-42 confirmation Wednesday despite a break in support among his fellow Democrats.

He was able to win over a handful of Republicans.

The vacancy in the India ambassadorship has been a major diplomatic gap for the Biden administration at a time of rising global tensions.

President Joe Biden first nominated Garcetti for the post in July 2021.

The vote came amid continuing fallout from a sexual harassment scandal involving a former top adviser at Los Angeles City Hall.

