Friday The 13th Is Today

If you suffer from Triskaidekaphobia, you only have a few hours remaining to be out of danger because today, is Friday the 13th. Triskaidekaphobia is a $20 word that simply means fear of the number 13.
You may already have noticed that most high rise buildings do not show a 13th floor on the elevator…where you may see ‘12A’ sometimes substituted for 13… and today is Friday the 13th… a day that has lived in infamy as the unluckiest day of the year. Other things you may wish to avoid today are stock market investments because of the crash of the market on Friday the 13th in 1989.
For the daring…. Some people join a ‘13th club’, a group dedicated to proving there is no basis to fear of the number 13. And then, there are those who consider the number to be a lucky number… like the French or ‘lucky 13’… or as a sports jersey number. Or you could just go out and buy a black cat, then walk under a ladder with it today, and see what happens.
– Tony Lee