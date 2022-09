Bakersfield Police Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding near El Toro Drive and Wayside Park around 11 oclock Tuesday night …..The car took-off and the chase was on !!!… During the pursuit, several handguns were tossed from the vehicle…Then … the car ran into a street pole on South King Street ….chase over!!! All four occupants of the car were arrested for participation in a criminal street gang, and weapons violations. .BC