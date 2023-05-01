Update: Four Dead in Mojave Shooting

Four people are dead following a shooting in Mojave.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies say three women and one man were shot to death at approximately 11:20 p.m. Sunday at a house at 15972 H Street. Early in the investigation, authorities said they believed the victims to be men in their 20s or 30s.

Two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A third woman was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The names of the victims will be released by the coroner’s office.

Authorities have not provided information about any arrests, suspects, or what prompted the shooting.