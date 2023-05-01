KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Update: Four Dead in Mojave Shooting

Getty Images

Four people are dead following a shooting in Mojave.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies say three women and one man were shot to death at approximately 11:20 p.m. Sunday at a house at 15972 H Street.  Early in the investigation, authorities said they believed the victims to be men in their 20s or 30s.

Two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A third woman was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The names of the victims will be released by the coroner’s office.

