Update: Four Dead in Mojave Shooting
Four people are dead following a shooting in Mojave.
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies say three women and one man were shot to death at approximately 11:20 p.m. Sunday at a house at 15972 H Street. Early in the investigation, authorities said they believed the victims to be men in their 20s or 30s.
Two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A third woman was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The names of the victims will be released by the coroner’s office.