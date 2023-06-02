KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Fort Bragg Renamed ‘Fort Liberty’

The nation’s largest military base is getting a new name.

On Friday, North Carolina’s Fort Bragg was officially renamed ‘Fort Liberty’.

The base is one of several U.S. military installations changing its name to remove the name of Confederate officers – in this case, former Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg.

Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox said the name change “is about changing the narrative a bit about who we are, but it is not about forgetting who we are or what we’ve done.”

The base will also be renaming several streets after service members.

