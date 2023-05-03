Former Georgia Cop Arrested for Murder, Kidnap

A former Doraville, Georgia police officer has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 16 year old girl whom prosecutors say coerced several women, including the dead the teen, into giving him her phone containing explicit photos of herself.

Miles Bryant was denied bond at a court hearing yesterday, months after the body of Susana Morales was found in the woods near Bryant’s service revolver. He is charged with murder and kidnapping.

Prosecutors say on at least three occasions Bryant used his badge to intimidate women into handing over their cell phones. He then downloaded photos from their phone to his.



-Tony Lee