Former Cop Attacks Thai Day Care Center, Kills At Least 36

BANGKOK (AP) – A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled.

At least 36 people were killed Thursday in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.

The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home.

The attack took place in the rural town of Nongbua Lamphu in northeastern Thailand, in one of the country’s poorest regions.

A witness said the assailant shot his way in.