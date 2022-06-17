Former Bako Doctor Sentenced For January 6 Incident
Dr. Simone Gold who once contracted at Adventist Health in downtown Bakersfield was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in federal prison and a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to trespassing during the incident at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. in January 2021.
Court documents indicated Gold entered a restricted area around the Capitol and stood with a crowd near where a law enforcement officer was dragged to the ground.
Documents state Gold entered the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors as part of the throng.
After the riot, Gold told The Washington Post that she followed a crowd into the Capitol, didn’t witness any violence and didn’t think she was breaking any laws. During sentencing, Gold, a former emergency room physician, told the judge she deeply regrets entering the Capitol during the January 6 incident.
Meanwhile, numerous news outlets have reported capitol police appeared to open the doors and let mass demonstrators right into the Capitol building at one entry point after the crowd breached the perimeter surrounding the complex.
More than 800 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the incident at the Capitol. Over 300 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors, and nearly 200 have been sentenced.
