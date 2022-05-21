Ford Recalls 350 Thousand New Cars
The Ford Company has issued three separate recalls covering 350 thousand of their new vehicles…
Ford says if you have one of the models being recalled, park it outside because it is prone to spontaneous combustion, and they don’t want you to loose your home and endanger the lives of the people inside.
The company says if you have a 2021 Navigator, Expedition or Lincoln, you should park it outside and away from buildings because you may have one of 40 thousand vehicles that have shown they are prone to the engine catching fire.
Out of 16 such fires, 12 happened while the SUV engines were turned off.
They are also recalling hundreds of thousands of heavy duty trucks because the driver’s airbag may not inflate in a crash.
-Tony Lee