Food Pantries Emptying Across America
Food pantries in Bakersfield and across the country are facing high demand as prices go up on everything consumers need, including food.
Katie Fitzgerald, the president of “Feeding America” described the need as “ a drumbeat of increasing demand that goes up month after month.”
Food prices have been hit hard as the cost of transporting anything spikes, thanks to historically high fuel prices…driven by the highest inflation seen since the 1980’s. Food banks say they are finding it harder and harder to meet the growing need because added to inflation, grocery stores have gotten more efficient with on-line ordering thanks to the pandemic…consequently they have less extra to donate.
Additionally, supply chain delays have made it harder to fill food bank shelves. Feeding America is asking Congress to step in and offer another round of emergency spending to help food pantries buy food.
-Tony Lee