      Breaking News
Latest Local COVID-19 Updates

Food-Ex

Call anytime to schedule a delivery!  29 Partner restaurants and counting!

Contact Info: Josh (661) 327-FAST

Locations:

2436 Oak Street Suite A,

Bakersfield Ca 93301

Hours:

Monday-Sunday 9am-6pm

Special Instructions: Food-ex has made the decision to continue serving you our loyal clients!  We are proud to be a service you can continue to rely on during these challenging times.  This is happening to all of us!  Our goal is to stay open, in order to bring needed services to the community.  And, if you‘re in need of safe at-home projects for your family – we’re open. Planting a garden is a great way to keep active and engaged.

Special Services: Food-ex will now offer a no touch set up and we will continue to focus on social distancing and proper sanitization methods to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Web Links: www.food-ex.com

Last Updated: 4/9/20

Sports News