Call anytime to schedule a delivery! 29 Partner restaurants and counting!
Contact Info: Josh (661) 327-FAST
Locations:
2436 Oak Street Suite A,
Bakersfield Ca 93301
Hours:
Special Instructions: Food-ex has made the decision to continue serving you our loyal clients! We are proud to be a service you can continue to rely on during these challenging times. This is happening to all of us! Our goal is to stay open, in order to bring needed services to the community. And, if you‘re in need of safe at-home projects for your family – we’re open. Planting a garden is a great way to keep active and engaged.
Special Services: Food-ex will now offer a no touch set up and we will continue to focus on social distancing and proper sanitization methods to keep everyone as safe as possible.
Web Links: www.food-ex.com
Last Updated: 4/9/20