Florida May Soon Allow Permit-less Carry

The State of Florida is is about to become the latest territory in the union to allow people to purchase guns with nothing more than a driver’s license. Last year, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio passed similar laws causing anti gun forces to say gun laws are in retrograde at a time when there are more mass shootings than ever before.

But those who favor the second amendment say it isn’t the gun that is causing the problem, but the person holding it, citing the times when firearms have been used for good and to save lives.

The Florida bill brings the idea of residents carrying concealed weapons one step closer to becoming law.

The vote was 27 in favor and 13 against in the Florida Senate yesterday. It would allow Florida to purchase weapons without training, without background checks and with no waiting period.

The bill is now on its way to the Governor’s desk for signature.

Some pundits watching the trend say carrying a concealer, loaded gun without a permit may soon be legal in most states. Florida would become the 26th state to allow carrying with a permit.

-Tony Lee