Florida man says he would rather ‘go to jail’ than to his wife as he gets caught driving on sunroof

Angry young man, blowing steam coming out of ears, about to have nervous atomic breakdown. Negative human emotions, facial expressions, feelings, attitude

A Florida man claiming he would rather “go to jail” than back home to his wife was arrested Friday after being caught driving on a highway while sitting on top of his sunroof.

Leonard Olsen, 70, was detained after an off-duty deputy at Hillsborough County sheriff’s office recorded the man and reported him to the Florida Highway Patrol.

After being stopped by troopers, Olsen initially denied that he was traveling on his sunroof, saying he didn’t “know about that.”

But the man then told the authorities that he actually wanted to turn himself in, according to the outlet citing law enforcement officials, because he didn’t want to go back home to his wife, who he says does not treat him well

CLICK HERE to read original/full story from foxnews.com