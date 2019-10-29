Florida man kept calling 911 about his stolen weed

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man repeatedly called 911 to report that his roommate had stolen his marijuana. A deputy for the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office posted a Twitter response to the man’s calls Saturday night: Stop calling.
Deputy Neal Zalva says in a Twitter video that he called the man back to tell him to quit contacting the sheriff’s office about his stolen marijuana. Recreational marijuana use remains illegal in Florida. A sheriff’s office spokesman says no charges were filed against the caller.