Flooding Kills At Least Eight In Kentucky

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) – Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that at least eight people have died from flooding in the state.

He says property damage has been massive, with hundreds losing their homes.

Water rescues continue across the region.

In eastern Kentucky’s Perry County, the emergency management director called the damage “catastrophic.”

The city of Hazard, Kentucky is urging people to “pray for a break in the rain.”

Another round of rainfall looms in the area already hammered by days of torrential rainfall.