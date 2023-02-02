KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

First Sweeping Federal Gun Crime Report In 20 Years Released

Share
First Sweeping Federal Gun Crime Report In 20 Years Released

WASHINGTON (AP) – The most expansive federal report in over two decades on guns and crime shows a shrinking turnaround between the time a gun was purchased and when it was recovered from a crime scene.

This indicates that firearms bought legally are more quickly being used in crimes.

The report also documents a spike in the use of conversion devices that make a semiautomatic gun fire like a machine gun, and also the growing seizure of so-called ghost guns.

Steve Dettelbach is director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which produced the report.

He says the release of the data is aimed at helping police and policy makers reduce gun violence.

Trending

1

Wasco Shooting Victim Survives
2

Bakersfield Teacher Boasts About Helping Students Change Gender Identity Without Parents' Knowledge
3

Convicted Burglar Escapes from Bakersfield Re-Entry Program
4

School Employee Charged With Child Molestation.
5

Home Invasion in Southwest Bakersfield