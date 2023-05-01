KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

First Republic Bank Seized, Sold In Fire Sale To JPMorgan

Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank early Monday, making it the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history, and promptly sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase in a bid to stop further banking turmoil that has dominated the first half of this year.

It’s the third midsize bank to fail in less than two months.

The only larger bank failure in U.S. history was Washington Mutual, which collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial crisis and was also taken over by JPMorgan in a similar government-orchestrated deal.

