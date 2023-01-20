KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

First Native American Woman In Space Steps Out On Spacewalk

Share
First Native American Woman In Space Steps Out On Spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The first Native American woman in space has ventured out on her first spacewalk.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann was joined Friday by Japan’s Koichi Wakata, another first-time spacewalker.

Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer.

The two rocketed into orbit last year with SpaceX.

Mann is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

She’s also a Marine colonel and test pilot. Wakata is Japan’s spaceflight leader with five missions.

Trending

1

Car Crashes Into Dewar's Candy Shop
2

Bakersfield Police Searching for Person of Interest in Double Homicide
3

Fatal Shooting on Wible Road
4

Kern Valley Inmate Dead at Hands of Other Inmates
5

Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick announces retirement from NASCAR