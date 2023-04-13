KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

First Image Of A Black Hole Gets A Makeover With AI

NEW YORK (AP) — The first image of a black hole captured in 2019 is getting a makeover.

Researchers on Thursday revealed an updated version, which they made using artificial intelligence.

The black hole still looks like a fuzzy, orange doughnut-shaped object in a galaxy 53 million light-years from Earth.

But it now has a skinnier ring and a darker center, which researchers think is more accurate.

The new image is based on the same data gathered by a network of radio telescopes, but researchers used machine learning to fill in the gaps.

