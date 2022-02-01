Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Sues NFL, Alleges Racist Hiring
NEW YORK (AP) – Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores has sued the NFL and three of its teams, alleging racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation.
The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court.
Lawyers sought class-action status for the legal filing.
Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years.
They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.
A message sent to the NFL for comment was not immediately returned.