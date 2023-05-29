Fire Torches Commercial Building in Arvin

A two-alarm fire ripped through a commercial building in Arvin.

Kern County Fire Department crews responded at around 3:00 p.m. Sunday to reports of a structure fire at a building in the 600 block of Tucker Street. Arvin Police were called upon to begin evacuating residents from nearby homes which were threatened by the fire. Other neighboring homes were threatened when the blaze sparked a grass fire in a vacant lot across the street.

There were no reported injuries. Authorities haven’t released details on the cause of the blaze.

