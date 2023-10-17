Fire Officials Searching for Suspects in Rail Yard Blaze

The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for your help identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to the railroad yard fire on Oak Street.

Sunday’s large debris pile of creosote railroad ties blaze began at approximately 2:55 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and California Avenue.

Fire officials describe the first suspect as a white or Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a purple shirt, purple hat, white bandana and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man last seen wearing a plaid jacket with a brown hood and blue shorts with white stripes.

Fire officials say the two men walked west along the railroad tracks toward Oak Street after the fire started.

Anyone with information is asked to call arson investigators at 661-326-3699.

-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi