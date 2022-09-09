Fire Guts Businesses in SW Bakersfield Shopping Mall

Bakersfield City and Kern County fire crews were on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a shopping mall in southwest Bakersfield.

Flames erupted Friday morning at approximately 3:30 at the mall which houses three businesses at 2300 White Lane.

KNZR’s Tony Lee reported from the scene a Planet Fitness store sustained major damage from smoke and flames, and American Freight, which sells mattresses, furniture and appliances, was gutted. A third business was also destroyed.

Authorities say Friday’s fire which began in the loading dock is the third fire at that location in recent months.

Arson investigators and code enforcement officers are investing.

No injuries have been reported.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi