Fire has destroyed an Oildale home.

Flames broke out at around 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, prompting crews from the Kern County and Bakersfield Fire Departments to respond.

Crews began dousing the fire which was knocked down at around 6:20 a.m. Mop-up lasted approximately one hour.

No one was injured.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

