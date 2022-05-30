Fire Damages Oildale Businesses
A two-alarm fire has caused major damage to several businesses in Oildale.
Flames broke out in grass near State Road and Olive Drive at around 1 p.m. Saturday and spread to two automotive businesses and a bar located inside a 20,000 square foot structure.
Flames and heavy smoke caused traffic delays on Highway 99 at Olive Drive.
Fire officials report the roof and a portion of the main structure collapsed in the fire.
No injuries were reported. Authorities haven’t said what caused the blaze.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 29 09:23