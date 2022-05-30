      Breaking News
Fire Damages Oildale Businesses

A two-alarm fire has caused major damage to several businesses in Oildale.

Flames broke out in grass near State Road and Olive Drive at around 1 p.m. Saturday and spread to two automotive businesses and a bar located inside a 20,000 square foot structure.

Flames and heavy smoke caused traffic delays on Highway 99 at Olive Drive.

Fire officials report the roof and a portion of the main structure collapsed in the fire.
No injuries were reported.  Authorities haven’t said what caused the blaze.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 29 09:23
