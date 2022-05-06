Fire Affects South Fresno County Highway
Highway 41 in south Fresno County was shut down in both directions early Thursday morning after a brush fire knocked down power lines, sending them across all lanes.
Firefighters, the California Highway Patrol and crews from Pacific Gas and Electric responded to the fire south of Floral Ave. around 3:45 a.m.
Traffic was being diverted off the highway at Floral Avenue until PG&E crews could de-energize the power lines and clear them from the lanes.
The brush fire was quickly contained.
The CHP opened up both sides of the highway shortly after 5:00 a.m.
No injuries were reported. There’s no word on the cause of the fire.
-Jeff Lemucchi
Credit: Bakersfieldnow.com