Film Commemorates 1952 Quake

Less than one week remains until the premier about the devastating 1952 earthquake debuts in Tehachapi. At 4:52 in the morning a temblor hit Kern County that killed 12, injured hundreds and caused more than 60 million dollars in damage.

Tehachapi was one of the hardest hit areas, along with Bakersfield, and to commemorate that event, A film is being shown in Tehachapi at the Hitching Post Theater.

Seats are $10 each and can be purchased by calling 661- 972-0958.

The film starts at 6:30 pm Monday, August 29th.

-Tony Lee