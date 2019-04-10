Feds charge CEOs and doctors in telemarketing scam that cost taxpayers nearly $1B

Taking fingerprints of criminal

The federal government on Tuesday raided dozens of locations belonging to doctors and medical equipment companies suspected of taking part in a massive telemarketing scam that targeted Medicare recipients and cost taxpayers nearly $1 billion.

Investigators said 24 people were charged in the fraud, including three licensed medical professionals as well as company CEOs.

Federal officials said the scam was one of the largest health care fraud schemes ever investigated, involving more than 80 search warrants in 17 federal districts. The people being charged reside all across the country, including in Florida, New Jersey, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, California and New York.

Officials said the illegal profits were laundered through international shell companies to buy exotic cars, yachts and luxury real estate worldwide.

The Justice Department announced the arrests Tuesday as part of the investigation led by the HHS watchdog office.

