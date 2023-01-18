KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Tests Positive For COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the Federal Reserve announced.

Powell is “up to date” with all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home.

The Fed’s next interest rate-setting meeting is set for Jan. 31-Feb. 1, a timetable that could allow Powell to recover in time to participate in person.

An alternative would be to return to a virtual meeting, which the Fed held for months during the height of the pandemic.

