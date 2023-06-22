Federal Judge Strikes Down Florida’s Ban On Medicaid Funding For Transgender Treatment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Florida rules championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis restricting Medicaid coverage for transgender treatments.

Judge Robert Hinkle wrote Wednesday that a health code rule and a new state law violate federal law.

Hinkle said “gender identity is real” and treatments are backed by major medical associations.

He accused the state of attacking funding of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for biased political reasons.

The ruling involved a lawsuit filed last year on behalf of two adults and two minors but advocacy groups say it could affect thousands.

Florida is one of more than a dozen states that have newly restricted gender-affirming treatments — mainly for minors — even though they’ve been available in the United States for more than a decade.