Fed Up Judge Walks Out Of Court

Usually, when a judge gets irritated with a defendant, they will hold the defendant in contempt. But in Wisconsin, things went a little differently when the judge stood up and left the bench.

The case was a murder trial of Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks, facing 77 charges related to a November 21st Parade that court information says Brooks drove his SUV through the crowd killing 6 and injuring dozens more.

Judge Jennifer Darrow was giving the court bailiff instructions and Brooks continually interrupted until the judge was overcome with frustration, and walked out of the hearing.

Brooks had requested the hearing with the goal of having the court dismiss his attorney and allow him to defend himself

