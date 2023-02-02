KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Fed Hikes Interest Rates .25%

Share
Fed Hikes Interest Rates .25%
Courtesy of Getty Images

The Federal Government is still trying to slow the economy by raising the interest rates you pay to borrow money, and while some say that strategy is working, others say it isn’t working well enough because the interest rates have been hiked again for the 8th time.

The latest quarter of a percent jump follows a one half percent hike just two months ago, and that comes on the heels of a series of three quarter point raises throughout last year.

That results in the highest interest rate since 2007, resting now somewhere between four and a half to four and three quarters percent.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell maintains the increases are necessary to keep inflation at bay, and it may not be over yet. Powell says there is still more work to do.

As for what it all means to the average American, if you are planning a large purchase, such as homes or cars, even large appliances, it will cost you more. It also influences the amount of interest banks will charge you, so even using a credit card could cost you more money.

Some financial pundits say this is the fastest rate hikes since the 1980’s.

-Tony Lee

Trending

1

Wasco Shooting Victim Survives
2

Bakersfield Teacher Boasts About Helping Students Change Gender Identity Without Parents' Knowledge
3

Convicted Burglar Escapes from Bakersfield Re-Entry Program
4

School Employee Charged With Child Molestation.
5

Home Invasion in Southwest Bakersfield