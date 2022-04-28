Fauci: “Pandemic is over!”
Anthony Fauci
It’s “good news/bad news” on the nation’s health front… Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the good news is… the Pandemic appears to be over. But the bad news is we still have Covid.
We no linger have nearly a million new infections per day and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and deaths, however he says U.S. Health officials continue reporting the number of cases here are twice as high as they were last summer. He says the virus is now considered endemic, meaning we may have learned how to live with Covid, instead of dying From Covid