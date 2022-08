The father of two teen aged girls in Texas has been convicted of killing both of the girls 14 years ago. Sixty-five year old Yaser Said was convicted yesterday in a Dallas, Texas court of shooting his 17 and 18 year old daughters, then eluding police for more than 12 years before his capture.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty, resulting in a life sentence for Said.

Witnesses said Said was obsessed with possession and control.

– Tony Lee