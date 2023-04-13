Fatal Stabbing in Northeast Bakersfield

A man is fatally stabbed during a home invasion in northeast Bakersfield.

Bakersfield Police say on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of Pla Vada Drive for an unknown situation where they found a man with apparent stab wounds. He later died at the hospital.

An investigation revealed that the man forced entry into the victim’s residence and assaulted the man inside the home. The homeowner armed himself with a knife and stabbed the intruder.

No arrests have been made.