KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Fatal Shooting on Wible Road

Share
Fatal Shooting on Wible Road

A man was shot and killed in a shooting on Wible Road.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Wible Road.

One man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim at a later time.

No description of a possible suspect or what led to the shooting was immediately available.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

Trending

1

Car Crashes Into Dewar's Candy Shop
2

Bakersfield Police Searching for Person of Interest in Double Homicide
3

Clothing Malfunction ID's Robber
4

Cigarette Companies To Be Billed For Butt Clean-up
5

Death and Destruction Start The New Year