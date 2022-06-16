Fatal Shooting in Lamont

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Lamont.
First Responders were called to Santa Rosa Avenue near Wharton Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting victim to find a man in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 16 07:31