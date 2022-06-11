Fatal Shooting in Eastern Kern
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in Edwards.
Deputies and other first responders were called to the 18100 block of Avenue B north of Edwards Air Force Base at around 7:40 p.m. where they found a man lying in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCSO says a person of interest was detained for questioning, but authorities haven’t said if an arrest was made.
There’s no word about what prompted the shooting.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 11 08:49