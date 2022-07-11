Fatal Shooting in Central Bakersfield
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in central Bakersfield.
Officers responded Saturday to the area of Oak Street south of Palm Street where they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity at a later time.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111 or Detective Randy Petris at 661-326-3554.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi