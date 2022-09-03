Fatal Plane Crash in Shafter

Yakovlev Yak-11

A man is dead after crashing his racing plane near Minter Field Airport in Shafter.

Kern County Fire Department officials say the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile northwest of Minter Field Airport.

KGET-TV reports witnesses at the scene say the single occupant airplane made a loop and crashed into an open field on Friday morning. Officials say the adult male on board the aircraft was local to the area.

The victim’s name will be withheld until family is notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Association will be coordinating the investigation.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi