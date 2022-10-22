KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Fatal Hit-and-Run in Central Bakersfield

A pedestrian was struck and killed  by a hit-and-run driver in central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department reports the accident happened just before 8:15 p.m. Friday on South H Street just north of Belle Terrace and El Prado Drive.

A man was found in the roadway with severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a driver involved in the crash fled the scene.

Officers are searching for a gray GMC Yukon or similar vehicle with front end damage.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi

