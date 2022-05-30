Fatal Crash on Alfred Harrell Highway
One person has died following a rollover crash along Alfred Harrell Highway.
The California Highway Patrol reports the accident happened at around 8:10 p.m. Sunday near Hart Park where the vehicle rolled over and landed in a ditch off the road.
The CHP reports at least one person was ejected from the vehicle.
There’s no word how many people were inside the car or if there were any other injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 30 08:26