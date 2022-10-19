Fatal Crash Near Tejon Outlets

One person has died after a Tesla’s battery caught fire Wednesday morning at the Tejon Outlets shopping center.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Tesla was speeding southbound on Outlet Drive north of Laval Road at approximately 7:55 Wednesday morning when the driver lost control and crashed into a block wall, sparking the fire.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi