Fatal Car Crash North of Bakersfield
underscrewed nuts and bolts in highway road railing close-up
One person was killed in a crash south of 7th Standard Road along Highway 99.
The Highway Patrol says the crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 near the 7th Standard exit at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.
The CHP says the driver lost control of a sedan, left the roadway and struck a fence. Several people tried to help a woman reported to be inside the vehicle, however the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of the accident.
-Jeff Lemucchi