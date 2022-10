Two people have been killed in a crash east of Lost Hills.

The California Highway Patrol reports the accident involving three vehicles occurred at 6:41 a.m. Monday on Corcoran Road just north of Highway 46.

The CHP reports five people were involved. One person was declared dead at the scene, one victim was trapped inside a vehicle, and two others were said to be alert and walking.

Officers shut down Corcoran Road during the investigation.

