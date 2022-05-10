Fatal Accident on Kern’s West Side
A man was killed and a woman suffered moderate injuries when a U-Haul truck sped through a red light and collided with a tanker at Blackwell’s Corner at apprximately 2:10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Taft Daily Midway Driller.
The accident blocked Highways 46 and 33 for about five hours and forced evacuation of the Blackwell’s Corner store due to fears of a possible liquid petroleum product leak.
The California Highway Patrol said the victim, an 88-year-old Oceano man, was eastbound on Highway 46 at approximately 70 miles an hour when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with Highway 33. His 2014 GMC truck collided with the left side of the tanker being pulled by a Kenworth tractorthat was making a left turn from northbound Highway 33, the CHP said.
The driver of the U-Haul died instantly. A passenger, Candice Beith, 78, of Oceano, was taken by ambulance to Kern Medical with moderate injuries, the CHP said. The truck driver was uninjured.
-Jeff Lemucchi