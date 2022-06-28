Fatal Accident on I-5 South of Bakersfield
One person has died in a crash south along Interstate 5 south of Bakersfield.
The crash was reported at around 9:47 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of I-5 just south of Grapevine Road.
Authorities say the vehicle went off the roadway and about 100 feet down an embankment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
P. Thammaaly, 41, of Modesto, was driving a Toyota Tundra with two passengers. The crash resulted in the death of the Toyota’s rear passenger, who has not been identified. The other passenger has been identified as Joe Thammaaly, 68.
The other vehicles involved were a Peterbilt Truck Tractor driven by John McCord, 59, of Tehachapi, Calif., and an Acura ILX driven by Jhovanni Hernanded, 27, of San Jose, Calif.
There’s no officials word on the cause of the accident.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi