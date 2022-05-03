Fallen Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Honored
Courtesy Bakersfieldnow.com
Fallen Kern County Sheriff’s deputy Phillip Campas was honored at the State Capitol on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Campas was one of several peace officers killed in the line of duty who received honors during the ceremony in Sacramento.
Campas was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in Wasco on July 25, 2021. The KCSO SWAT team, KCSO Honor Guard, state lawmakers Senator Shannon Grove, (R)-Bakersfield, and Assembly member Vince Fong, (R)-Bakersfield, joined the Campas family for the ceremonies.
Campas was a five-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and served in the Marine Corps before joining KCSO. On May 12, Campas will be honored along with other deputies killed in the line of duty at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.
-Jeff Lemucchi