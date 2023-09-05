Fall Back In November

Spring Ahead, Fall Back. That’s how some people remember when to change their clocks by moving them up or back one hour for the summer or winter.

But as the Summer winds down and the days get shorter , you still have a full two months before the end of Daylight Savings Time.

This year, we won’t be setting the clocks back on Sunday, November 5th.

Recently, there’s been a push in both Congress and various state governments to make Daylight Savings Time permanent – though the efforts haven’t gotten far.

-Tony Lee