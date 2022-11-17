KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Facebook Still Banning Trump – For Now – Despite Campaign

Share
Facebook Still Banning Trump – For Now – Despite Campaign

Associated Press = Donald Trump’s suspension from Facebook and Instagram will stand for now despite his candidacy for president.

Meta, which owns both platforms, said Wednesday it had no plans to lift the ban on Trump, which was imposed after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump may not have to wait long to return, however, as the suspension will be reconsidered in January.

Over at YouTube, a ban imposed following the Jan. 6 attack remains in place. Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, has criticized the platform’s decision to boot the former president but said it will be up to a content moderation committee to decide whether to reinstate banned users.

Trending

1

A man is seriously wounded at a Bakersfield shopping center.
2

The Bakersfield Veterans Day Parade ...Friday November 11th.....
3

Thousands Laid Off At Twitter
4

Car Maker Recalls Cars After 3 Deaths
5

Receiving Gifts Can Be Embarrassing